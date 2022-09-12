BREAKING: Trump Explains What He’s Doing in Washington, D.C. [VIDEO INSIDE]

Late Sunday evening Twitter was booming with Blue Anon radical liberals saying that President Trump was in Washington, D.C. to turn himself in, he was being indicted, he was headed to Walter Reed Medical Center, it was absolutely insane the rumors that were flying and circulating as we reported here first at The DC Patriot.

Amid all of that insanity, President Trump says he is “working” in Washington, D.C. Monday. Well, there you have it, the boss is working.

Trump landed at Dulles Airport outside D.C. late Sunday evening with his golf shoes still on.

All of the rumors aside, President Trump put all those in the wind when he said he was at Trump National Golf Club in Potomac Falls, Virginia.

“Working today at @TrumpWashingtonDC on the Potomac River. What an incredible place!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“I have received and read the TREMENDOUS comments from Patriots across our great Country sharing their thoughts at 45office.com/,” Trump added. “I want you to know that I hear you, and I will NEVER stop fighting for you! I hope you, your family, and friends keep in touch by visiting 45office.com/ to Share Your Thoughts. We must save our Country! We must Make America Great Again!”

This is only President Trump’s second trip to Washington, D.C. since leaving office.

