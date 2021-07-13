BREAKING: Texas House Votes 76-4 to Arrest Democrats Who Left for Washington, D.C. and Held up Voting in the State Legislature

Bad news for Democrats who fled the state of Texas to illegally try to stop a vote on election integrity as well as budgeting for the state, as the Texas House has now sealed their fate when they return to the state.

The Texas House voted 76-4 to arrest the state legislature’s members who fled the state to deny a vote on election reform bills.

“Just in: A Texas senate aide tells me that a number of Texas Democratic senators have also left for Washington, but not enough to break a quorum in the senate,” the Times reporter tweeted. “A Republican Texas senate aide says that a quorum is expected and that they will likely take up SB1 today.”

“As soon as they come back in the state of Texas, they will be arrested, they will be cabined inside the Texas Capitol until they get their job done,” Abbott said.

It looks however that this may not be necessary as the bills could be passed today without them.

This is a developing story.

