BREAKING: Texas Governor Bans Vaccine Passports, Joins Florida

Texas Governor Greg Abbott officially signed an Executive order Tuesday prohibiting vaccine passports in the state.

“Texas shouldn’t be required to show proof of vaccination and reveal private health information just to go about their daily lives,” Abbott tweeted.

Abbott added: “Don’t tread on our personal freedoms.”

The Texas Executive Order comes after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, also a Republican, took the same action last week banning the passport proposal.

