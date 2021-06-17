BREAKING: St. Louis Couple Protecting Their Property After BLM Broke Down Gate & Trespassed Agrees to Forfeit Their Weapons

BREAKING: The St. Louis couple who aimed guns at protesters last summer while defending their property after those same protesters broke down a gate and were there illegally on their property trespassing have plead guilty to misdemeanor charges, agree to forfeit their weapons..

This is a tragic move by a court and a liberal prosecutor. This needs to go all the way to the Supreme Court. What you’re witnessing is criminal that law abiding citizens are sought after by the courts while thugs and criminals run free, with zero repercussions.

Patrick and Patricia McCloskey both plead guilty Thursday to misdemeanor charges related to an incident in which they waved guns at protesters who broke down a gate and illegally trespassed outside their Missouri home last year.

Mark McCloskey pleaded guilty to misdemeanor fourth-degree assault. He faces a $750 fine but no jail time. Patricia McCloskey pleaded guilty to misdemeanor harassment. She was fined $2,000 and will not face jail time.

They both agreed to forfeit their guns, which will be destroyed.

Last month, a new liberal special prosecutor amended the charges against Patricia McCloskey. He filed a new indictment giving jurors the alternative of convicting McCloskey of misdemeanor harassment instead of the weapons charge.

Last year, a grand jury indicted Patricia McCloskey and her husband, Mark, on felony charges of unlawful use of a weapon and evidence tampering.

On June 28, protesters were marching to the home of then-Mayor Lyda Krewson amid nationwide protests after police killed George Floyd in Minneapolis. The protesters broke down a gate that lead them onto a private street that includes the McCloskey mansion.

The couple, both of them attorneys in their early 60s, said they felt threatened, saying protesters broke down an iron gate and ignored a “No Trespassing” sign. Protest leaders denied damaging the gate and said the march was peaceful even though you can see pictures and video of the destroyed gate.

McCluskey came out with his AR-15 and his wife Patricia came outside with her handgun.

This is absolutely an atrocity to our justice system America, unbelievable.

