BREAKING: Rock Legend Elvis Presley’s Only Child, Lisa Marie Presley Has Died After Being Hospitalized From Cardiac Arrest

A horrific story has gotten worse as we earlier reported that Lisa Marie Presley had been hospitalized and was in a coma in an Intensive Care Unit following being found unconscious due to cardiac arrest. Unfortunately just now on your Thursday night Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Rock legend Elvis, has died aged 54, her mother says.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla Presley said.

The Housekeeper found Lisa Marie unresponsive in her bedroom, and just as the housekeeper made that discovery, her ex-husband, Danny Keough who is currently living with Lisa Marie stated.

Danny returned home from taking the kids to school, he administered CPR until paramedics took over.

Paramedics gave her at least one epinephrine shot and her pulse was restored, she was then rushed to a nearby hospital.

Lisa Marie Presley is the only child of the legendary Elvis Presley and actress Priscilla Presley.

Lisa Marie’s mom, Priscilla Presley and her daughter, Riley Keough, are at her beside TMZ reports.

The following is from BBC.com

Born in 1968, Lisa Marie went on to follow in her father’s footsteps and forged a career in music. The star released three albums, with her 2003 debut studio album selling hundreds of thousands of copies and receiving generally positive reviews.

The star was also well known for a series of high-profile marriages to pop legend Michael Jackson, actor Nicholas Cage and musicians Danny Keough and Michael Lockwood.

She had three children, including the actress Roxy Keough. Presley’s son, Benjamin Keough, killed himself in 2020.

Presley was last seen in public on Tuesday night at the Golden Globes Awards in Beverley Hills.

This is a developing story. All of us at The DC Patriot send our heartfelt condolences and prayers to the Presley family in this difficult time.

