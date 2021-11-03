BREAKING: Republican Glenn Youngkin Wins Governor’s Race In Virginia, Multiple Experts/Outlets Project

Multiple outlets and experts have declared Republican Glenn Youngkin the winner of the 2021 Virginia Gubernatorial race.

Newsmax, Decision Desk, among many others have called the race for Youngkin who they say has defeated former Democrat Governor Terry McAuliffe.

With 83% reporting the New York Times has Youngkin comfortably ahead 52.8% to 46.5%.

Dave Wasserman of the non-partisan Cook Political Report and both Decision Desk HQ above have called the race for Youngkin. Business Insider called the race for Youngkin as well.

I've seen enough: Glenn Youngkin (R) defeats Terry McAuliffe (D) in the Virginia governor's race. #VAGOV — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) November 3, 2021

