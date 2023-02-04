BREAKING: Reports of Explosions in the Sky Over Montana [VIDEO INSIDE]

An eerie video shows what looks to be the tracking of a missile of some kind out of Montana as reports of explosions are heard throughout the region.

The following video comes in and has been reported by multiple sources including those of us here at The DC Patriot.

The video below shows the tracking of what looks to be some sort of missile.

Speaking to the friend of The DC Patriot, retired Air Force Colonel Rob Maness says it looks to be “a large trail with a mid course correction, but the Chinese Spy Balloon’s last known location was in the Whiteman, Missouri area.”

You can see the video for yourself, this situation is getting awkward America.

The Pentagon has now also confirmed a second Chinese Spy Balloon over U.S. soil. Canada, Venezuela, and Brazil also all now report having Chinese Spy Balloons as well above their nations.

Watch the video below:

WATCH:

BREAKING: Reports of Explosions in the Sky over Montana… Developing story… pic.twitter.com/31FPCDwiWA — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) February 4, 2023

This is a developing story.

