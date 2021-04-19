BREAKING: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green Files Resolution to Expel Maxine Waters from Congress for Inciting Violence & Ordering BLM Terrorism Against National Guardsmen (VIDEO)

Breaking News happening right now as the fiery Congresswoman from Georgia Marjorie Taylor Greene has just filed paperwork to expel Congresswoman Maxine Waters.
Waters as you know, over the weekend went to Minnesota and made statements that incited Black Lives Matter to orchestrate terrorism against National Guardsmen in the state.
You can see the chaos and anarchy that Waters tried to incite HERE.
“She flew across state lines to Minnesota, incited violence and riots. She encouraged people to stay in the streets and get more confrontational. What’s more confrontation than the riots the American people have endured over the last year, it’s time to expel Maxine Waters,” Greene stated.
Watch Marjorie’s statement below:
This is a developing story.
