BREAKING: Raiders Fire Head Coach Jon Gruden Over Decade Old Emails From ESPN Days

In an unbelievable move, the Las Vegas Raiders have fired Head Coach Jon Gruden over an email he sent from 2011 when he worked for ESPN. Gruden apologized for the email, and even had NFL legendary players like Hall of Famer Tim Brown and others stand up for his character.
Our good friend John Cardillo makes an excellent point here with the Michael Vick versus Jon Gruden comparison.
Gruden was forced out, and made the following resignation statement. As you can read from the statement below, he’s not pleased. What an absolute sham this is.
The remark in question was an email when Gruden worked for ESPN in 2011 as reported HERE at The DC Patriot.
Last week a Wall Street Journal story noted that Jon Gruden, now head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, while working for ESPN in 2011, referred in a racist way about NFL players union leader DeMaurice Smith facial features in an email. His written email comment, “Dumboriss Smith has lips the size of Michelin tires,” was revealed by the newspaper.
“I was in a bad frame of mind at the time (in 2011), and I called Roger Goodell a (expletive) in one of these emails too,” the Raiders coach told ESPN on Friday night. “They were keeping players and coaches from doing what they love with a lockout. There also were a lot of things being reported publicly about the safety of the sport that I love. I was on a mission with high school football (in the Tampa, Florida, area) during that time, and there were a lot of parents who were scared about letting their kids play football. It just didn’t sit well with me.”
What are your thoughts America? As cancel culture continues to haunt the pasts of Americans everywhere.
John, before you hit send, you must always tell yourself ‘The internet is forever’. That having been said, if I still gave a damn about football I would recommend the Giants pick you up but they are China loving pussies now too so F*uck ’em.
Get a job that makes you sane and hope for a retreat from wokeness in this country.