BREAKING: Project Veritas Indefinitely Suspended on Twitter, Censorship Tyranny Continues James O’Keefe Account Also Restricted

First it was The Gateway Pundit, now it’s Project Veritas as Twitter and big tech tyranny continue to censor and suspend those that challenge the liberal narratives of control in America.

Just a few moments ago, Project Veritas was indefinitely suspended by the tech giant Twitter. Veritas as you know has NEVER been proven wrong in anything that they have put out. Veritas as won countless defamation lawsuits against them, and countless retractions that their founder James O’Keefe often speaks of after proving the liberal mainstream media wrong.

But Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton, and Brian Williams can all lie about taking heavy fire in a combat zone and not be deplatformed, but a group like @JamesOKeefeIII Project Veritas get suspended for NEVER being proven wrong on anything they've put out? I'll wait.. — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) February 11, 2021

The following is from Project Veritas.

It appears that Twitter is having the back of fellow big tech giant Facebook by suspending Veritas over an undercover video of Facebook VP of Integrity being exposed.

This video of course is the bombshell that shows Facebook was working on a way to freeze and silence comments on threats they didn’t want the information to get out into.

“We have a system that is able to freeze commenting on threads in cases where our systems are detecting that there may be a thread that has hate speech or violence,” Rosen said. “These are all things we’ve built over the past three-four years as part of our investments into the integrity space, our efforts to protect the election.”

Veritas also last month exposed Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey for the same tactics.

“We know we are focused on one account right now,” Dorsey said, referring to then President Donald Trump. “But this is going to be much bigger than just one account, and it’s going to go on for much longer than just this day, this week, the next few weeks, going on beyond inauguration. We have to expect that. We have to be ready for that.”

Veritas over the years has been a thorn in the side of liberals and the mainstream media exposing everyone from Hillary Clinton’s top operatives to even recording CNN’s morning conference calls and meetings for months. They do real on the ground investigative work that others refuse to do. In other words, real journalists who do real investigative journalism.

This is a developing story, we’ll keep this updated throughout the day.

Thanks to The Post Millennial for helping to contribute to this article.

