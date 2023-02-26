BREAKING: Project Veritas Whistleblower Says Project Veritas Board Member Matt Tyrmand is ‘Ring Leader’ of Coup to Oust Founder/CEO James O’Keefe [VIDEOS]

Some breaking news on your Saturday evening as a Project Veritas Whistleblower tells The DC Patriot and dropped some major bombs on what’s really happening with this saga.
In a Twitter Spaces hosted by our own @RealMattCouch and @ThaWoodchipper (Space’s host known as TrashDiscourse) both of AmericaMission, a new group leading groundbreaking talks in the world of politics, news, pop culture, and life in general, the Whistleblower dropped some baffling breaking news.
According to the whistleblower, Project Veritas Board of Directors member Matthew Tyrmand as has been speculated is the ring leader to oust founder James O’Keefe from the company.
The whistleblower says that James wanted to email the Whales (high level funding) and the CFO wanted to make a phone call.
Whistleblowers also tell The DC Patriot that another former Veritas whistleblower Ivory Hecker recorded the Executive Director Daniel Strack of the board on a phone call, and they caught the board being dishonest yet again during the call.
When James gave his speech the whistleblowers and employees realized they had been lied to by the board of directors.
According to whistleblowers, the Board chose the rogue employees who the CEO based on the bylaws of the 501c3 foundation that Project Veritas is.
Whistleblower also says the wedding story that the board of directors brought up was also a lie, “which was that the money was spent at your consent for a party for the company”
Check out the video below of Ivory Hecker, Zach Vorhies, and others discussing the meeting they had with the Executive Director for Project Veritas.
The Project Veritas whistleblowers were invited to a meeting last night with PV’s executive director Daniel Strack. He wanted to explain the board’s side of the fallout with James O’Keefe. We recapped that meeting on my show today.
This is a developing story and we will keep it updated accordingly.
