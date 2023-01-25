BREAKING: President Trump’s Instagram and Facebook to be Reinstated [DETAILS INSIDE]

Former President Donald J. Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts will be reinstated in the coming weeks, according to their platform’s parent company, Meta.

Facebook and Instagram, now Meta handed down indefinite suspensions of Trump following the faux outrage over January 6 by the mainstream media and radical Democrats.

The suspension was called “unprecedented” by the company at that time. Most Americans call that tyrannical state ran media, which is exactly what it was.

Now the company says they will unlock the President’s massive accounts on Instagram and Twitter.

They said they will apply heightened penalties for offenses of its user guidelines, according to a release from the company on Wednesday.

The liberal loons running Meta sat down and gave these answers about Trump to the liberal site Axios.

“We’ve always believed that Americans should be able to hear from the people who want to lead the country,” Clegg told Axios. “We don’t want to stand in the way of that.”

Trump will now be subject to new policies that Meta says they have created following the feedback from an independent Oversight board that cold restrict his accounts, including his ability to run ads, should he violate their insane terms and policies in the future.

This is a nice way of saying we put a bunch of liberals who hate Trump and America in a room and decided what his punishment will be if he hurts our feelings again.

“We just do not want — if he is to return to our services — for him to do what he did on January 6, which is to use our services to delegitimize the 2024 election, much as he sought to discredit the 2020 election,” Clegg said.

“If he now posts further violating content, that content will be removed, of course, and he could be suspended for between one month and two years, depending on the severity of the violation,” Clegg said.

Liberals and those in Big Tech continue to be infatuated with the Q-Anon insanity of fairytales like a small percentage of conservatives. So they had to of course bring this up..

“Oblique references to QAnon content, for instance … is the kind of material that — even if it’s done obliquely, and doesn’t violate our community standards — we would seek to restrict the distribution of the content and/or restrict his ability to advertise,” he said.

Trump wasn’t briefed, nor was his team. Meta says they have no clue if he will use the platforms again or not.

“We saw that his team had written to us publicly — I think they were asking for a meeting with Mark and myself and Joel [Kaplan]. That meeting did not take place,” Clegg said, referring to Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg and Meta vice president for U.S. public policy Joel Kaplan.

He noted that the company will “always make ourselves available to explain and emphasize the policies that we’ve laid out.”

“I think it would help if Donald Trump’s team was as well informed as possible about where these lines are drawn and how these guardrails will operate,” Clegg said.

“This whole process was really about our decision on our terms,” he noted.

Nick Clegg says he’s the head honcho and the final say so and bottom line on Trump.

“I am the the ultimate decision maker on these kinds of issues in the company,” Clegg said.

This is a developing story.

