BREAKING: President Trump to Be Indicted Wednesday, Will Be Asked to Surrender for Arraignment Next Week – According to NEW Report

The bizarro world of liberal insanity that runs America has taken a turn we all hoped they would not be ignorant enough to go down it appears according to a new report.

“There will be no arraignment this week,” an unnamed source, said to be familiar with the proceeding, told the Daily Mail on Tuesday.

The Daily Mail reports that “former President Donald J. Trump” who lives at his Mar-a-Lago resort in West Palm, Florida, is expected to be formally charged tomorrow, after which the Manhattan District Attorney’s office will reach out to Trump and his Secret Service detail to make arrangements for his surrender.”

This is never going to happen, the Secret Service isn’t going to give up the most recent President, and the top presidential candidate for the GOP, who has a full secret service detail on a misdemeanor state charge in New York.

After being flown to New York, he will be fingerprinted, arrested, and a mug shot will be shown. FYI, there’s no way they’re going to allow a former president and front runner to win the White House to be fingerprinted, that alone jeopardizes National Security. The Secret Service will NEVER allow it, and the New York DA should be arrested on charges of stupidity.

On Tuesday, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Brag’s office responded to a letter sent to him by House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan DEMANDING that he testify before Congress about his “unprecedented abuse of prosecutorial authority.” The prosecutor’s office said that they will not be “intimidated” out of filing charges.

“We will not be intimidated by attempts to undermine the justice process, nor will we let baseless accusations deter us from fairly applying the law,” a spokesperson for Bragg’s office told Fox News on Tuesday.

Imagine being a prosecutor and saying you’re not going to comply with a congressional subpoena?

The Manhattan DA should be immediately arrested like everyone else who's ignored Congressional Subpoena's like Steve Bannon..



This is someone who allegedly is supposed to uphold the law, his refusal is criminal, and should be treated as such. — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) March 21, 2023

“In every prosecution, we follow the law without fear or favor to uncover the truth. Our skilled, honest and dedicated lawyers remain hard at work,” the spokesperson added.

On Monday, Jordan had sent a letter to Bragg’s office saying, “in light of the serious consequences of your actions, we expect that you will testify about what plainly appears to be a politically motivated prosecutorial decision.”

“Dear Mr. Bragg,” the letter began. “You are about to engage in an unprecedented abuse of prosecutorial authority: the indictment of a former President of the United States and current declared candidate for that office. This indictment comes after years of your office searching for a basis — any basis — on which to bring charges, ultimately settling on a novel legal theory untested anywhere in the country and one that federal authorities declined to pursue. If these reports are accurate, your actions will erode confidence in the evenhanded application of justice and unalterably interfere in the court of the 2024 presidential election.”

Stormy Daniels has put out multiple statements in affidavits and notarized saying she never had sexual relations with President Trump. The other person who is a key witness is a lawyer who is in jail over multiple felonies and lying to prosecutors. Are these the star witnesses?

Back in 2016 a payment of $130,000 was paid to porn star Stormy Daniels over an alleged sexual counter that both parties have vehemently denied.

Michael Cohen, former Trump, Hannity, and lawyer of others plead guilty to charges over the payment in 2018 and was sentenced to an insane 3 years in prison over it.

Congressman Jordan also noted that in 2019, federal prosecutors determined that no additional people would be charged alongside Cohen.

“Now, in the words of one legal scholar, you are attempting to ‘shoehorn’ the same case with identical facts into a new prosecution, resurrecting a so-called ‘zombie’ case against President Trump,” the letter said. “Even the Washington Post quoted ‘legal experts’ as calling your actions ‘unusual’ because ‘prosecutors have repeatedly examined the long-established details but decided not to pursue charges.”

This is a developing story.

Thanks to our friend Jim Hoft and The Gateway Pundit for contributing to this article.

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Telegram

WhatsApp

