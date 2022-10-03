BREAKING: President Trump Sues CNN for $475 MILLION in Defamation and Damages

President Trump has sued CNN for a whopping $475 million dollars, a lawsuit that is sure to seriously hurt the flailing network financially as Trump’s pockets are ultra deep.

Trump is suing CNN in federal court in Florida for defamation it was learned late Monday afternoon.

Trump’s attorneys say that CNN “has sought to use its massive influence – purportedly as a ‘trusted’ source – to defame the Plaintiff in the minds of its viewers and readers for the purpose of defeating him politically, culminating in CNN claiming credit for ‘[getting] Trump out’ in the 2020 presidential election.”

The 45th President is seeking $475 million in punitive damages, the lawsuit states.

Trump announced in July that he would be suing CNN for deflation. “I have notified CNN of my intent to file a lawsuit over their repeated defamatory statements against me,” the statement from Trump read.

“I will also be commencing actions against other media outlets who have defamed me and defrauded the public regarded the overwhelming evidence of fraud throughout the 20202 Election. I will never stop fighting for the truth and for the future of our Country!” Trump’s statement continued.

The lawsuit specifically names certain anchors and pundits of CNN, and also uses the term “Big Lie” to refer to Trump’s statements about the 2020 election in an effort to associate him with Adolf Hitler, who coined and made the term famous.

CNN recently settled a lawsuit where they had to pay Nicholas Sandmann $275 million, who was unfairly framed and slandered by the mainstream media network during all of the Covington Catholic School drama where a liberal paid activist tried to destroy the the minor.

