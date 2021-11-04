President Trump sent a loud and clear video message to the people of Arizona and his backing for gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake on Thursday.

You can watch the full video below.

WATCH:b

BREAKING: President Trump sends a message to the People of Arizona at @KariLake's Election Integrity Rally! pic.twitter.com/Nd0SWzpRo6 — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) November 4, 2021

5 2 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...