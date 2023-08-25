BREAKING: President Trump Returns to X/Twitter with Fiery Message

The wait is officially over, President Donald J. Trump, the 45th President of the United States has made his triumphant return to X/Twitter.
The 45th President who was arrested in Georgia over more bullshit charges on Thursday evening is now firing on all cylinders as he continues to climb in the polls beating all GOP candidates by staggering numbers and leading President Joe Biden by double digits in multiple National polls.
Check out his message for the X/Twitterverse below.
Check out what Conservative influencers had to say below.