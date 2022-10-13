BREAKING: President Trump Posts Leaked Text Messages of Cassidy Hutchinson Calling Jan 6 Committee ‘BS’

You know the old saying if you mess with the Bull, you get the horns? Well this seems to be a case for this as the 45th President Donald J. Trump or someone close to him has released text messages from former staffer Cassidy Hutchinson, contradicting much of her Jan 6 statements made to the committee.

In the text messages released on Truth Social from President Trump, and exclusively from our friends over at The Daily Caller, Hutchinson is reaching out to someone asking if they still work for Matt Schlapp and CPAC.

Ms. Hutchinson approached @CPAC for help through our First Amendment Fund which has helped J6 political victims defend themselves. I am pleased we did not assist her performance today. Relaying WH hallway gossip as fact does not qualify as first person testimony. https://t.co/nfQbPshIju — Matt Schlapp (@mschlapp) June 29, 2022

“Hey! REDACTED This is Cassidy Hutchinson. Kind of a random question, but do you still work for the Schlapp’s at the ACU?”

“Hi, Yes!” The source responds.

Hutchinson replied with, “Do you happen to know a First Amendment fund POC I could reach out to? I was subpoenaed in early Nov., but the committee waited to serve me until last week (after Ben’s deposition).”

“I had to accept service because the U.S. Marshalls came to my apartment last Wednesday, but I haven’t made contact with the Committee. I’m just on a tight timeline and just trying to figure out what my options are to deal with this bs,” Hutchinson added.

The Daily Caller says in another text message that they reviewed, Hutchinson stated to the conservative activist that she doesn’t want things to get “unnecessarily elevated.” in regards to the Jan. 6 committee.

As you know, Hutchinson made headlines for her asinine and laughable statement to the committee and claimed that former President Donald Trump lunged for the steering wheel in an effort to reroute his car and Presidential Motorcade to the Capitol. Yes, we laughed when she said it then like we’re laughing now rehashing the stupidity of it all.

Sources within the U.S. Secret Service quickly denied her claims and called her bluff. Hutchinson also claimed that she wrote a letter displayed by Republican Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney during the hearings. The letter was written on Chief of Staff Mark Meadows note card and read: “Anyone who entered the Capitol without proper authority should leave immediately.” Former lawyer Eric Herschmann has since claimed he was the one who wrote the letter.

Hutchinson has told some whoppers, and the fact that the Jan. 6 committee hasn’t dismissed her insane testimony altogether shows how ridiculous and ludicrous this witch hunt truly is.

This is a developing story, we’ll keep you posted. Thanks to President Trump on Truth Social and The Daily Caller for contributing to this article.

