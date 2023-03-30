BREAKING: President Donald J. Trump Indicted by Liberal New York Grand Jury on Stormy Daniels Hush Money Case

Breaking News on your Thursday afternoon as a Manhattan Jury has indicted former President Donald J. Trump on the hush money payment to Stormy Daniels.

Both The New York Times and CNN are reporting multiple sources on the indictment, saying it is sealed and will be revealed soon. It’s fitting that the New York corrupt Democrats in power would leak it to the liberal press immediately.

President Trump is the first former president to face criminal charges, although it looks to be a misdemeanor, and they are state charges as the Department of Justice refused to pursue anything past Michael Cohen in 2019.

The case stems from an alleged hush-money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels, even though Daniels has denied she ever had sex with the former president multiple times on affidavits and with notarized documents.

"Historic breaking news… A Manhattan Grand Jury has indicted former president Donald Trump in connection with the hush money payment scheme." —CNNpic.twitter.com/8XxDWzlj6E — NEWSNANCY (@NineNewsNancy) March 30, 2023

Trump has also denied the claims.

This is a developing story.

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Telegram

WhatsApp

