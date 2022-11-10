BREAKING: Paul Ryan Calls on the GOP to NOT Nominate Trump in 2024

Breaking news on your Thursday morning as former House Speaker and Congressman Paul Ryan has told Wisconsin Channel 12, WISN that he doesn’t want the GOP to nominate President Trump in 2024, and that they’ll do much better without him.

It’s no surprise here that these two do not like each other, but after the poor performance of the GOP in the midterms the red wave turned into a red trickle. Ryan took the opportunity to hammer the former President.

“Republicans didn’t see that red wave like they were predicting,” said WISN 12 News reporter Caroline Reinwald. “Why do you think that is and what kind of lessons do you think Republican leadership should be taking away from that?”

“I think we’re going to have to do a lot of soul searching and head scratching, looking through and parsing the numbers as to why we didn’t perform as well as we would have liked to,” Ryan said. “Ron got re-elected, I’m very happy to see that. It was a mixed blessing night, but we should have done better than we did.”

Ryan also pointed out that Trump is the reason that Republicans may have not performed well at the polls, and called him a “drag on our ticket.”

“I think Trump’s kind of a drag on our ticket. I think Donald Trump gives us problems, politically. We lost the House, the Senate and the White House in two years when Trump was on the ballot, or in office,” Ryan said. “I think we just have some Trump hangover. I think he’s a drag on our office, on our races.”

“What do you think’s going to happen if Donald Trump announces he’s going to run for president again?” Reinwald asked.

“I mean, I assume he’s going to announce, but I honestly don’t think he’ll get the nomination at the end of the day,” Ryan said. “We want to win. We want to win the White House and we know with Trump we’re so much more likely to lose. Just look at the difference between votes, between Trump candidates and non-Trump aligned candidates.”

“It’s really clear to me and the evidence is pretty stark that if we have a nominee not named Trump, we’re so much more likely to win the White House than if our candidate’s named Trump,” Ryan said.

“We have to offer the country a better way forward. I think we have to offer the country solutions,” Ryan said. “We have to offer the country a really clear and compelling choice as to how our party is ripe and ready to solve big problems confronting the country and that we’re putting leaders forward that people can vote for that they want to vote for.”

Ryan was in Janesville, Wisconsin on Wednesday night for an event honoring his longtime friend, General Andrew Poppas. Back in July, Poppas became the 24th Commander of the United States Army Forces Command at Fort Bragg in North Carolina.

Thanks to our friends at WISN.com for contributing to this report.

