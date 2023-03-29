News

BREAKING: O’Keefe Media Group Uncovers Potential MASSIVE Money Laundering into Political Campaigns (VIDEO)

- by Matt Couch - Leave a Comment

Breaking News coming out of James O’Keefe’s new “O’Keefe Media Group” uncovering potential MASSIVE money laundering into political campaigns.

The O’Keefe Media Group broke its first story investigating what appears to be a national plot to utilize senior citizens matching a similar profile as vehicles to launder millions of dollars into political campaigns.

This is wild, watch as they attack Donald Trump when James confronts them about making an insane amount of contributions. One donor OMG talked to had made 33,000 different donations from one address, how is this even legal folks?

Check out the full story in the videos below.

Watch the full video below:

Support The DC Patriot at the links below 

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you! 

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply 

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon 

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

0 0 votes
Article Rating

Matt Couch

See author's posts

Related Posts

WATCH: Insanity Strikes Christian School in Nashville, Tennessee | Facts Not Fiction With Matt Couch

Did Soros Endorse Florida Governor Ron DeSantis? Hodge Twins Break It Down Inside (VIDEO)

Chilling Final Messages of Nashville School Shooter to Friend REVEALED – A Very Mentally Troubled Mind

About Matt Couch

View all posts by Matt Couch →

Leave a Reply

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments