BREAKING: O’Keefe Media Group Uncovers Potential MASSIVE Money Laundering into Political Campaigns (VIDEO)

Breaking News coming out of James O’Keefe’s new “O’Keefe Media Group” uncovering potential MASSIVE money laundering into political campaigns.

The O’Keefe Media Group broke its first story investigating what appears to be a national plot to utilize senior citizens matching a similar profile as vehicles to launder millions of dollars into political campaigns.

This is wild, watch as they attack Donald Trump when James confronts them about making an insane amount of contributions. One donor OMG talked to had made 33,000 different donations from one address, how is this even legal folks?

Check out the full story in the videos below.

BREAKING: O’Keefe Media Group Uncovers Potential MASSIVE Money Laundering into Political Campaigns #FollowTheMoneypic.twitter.com/MiNS63G2rI — O’Keefe Media Group (@OKeefeMedia) March 29, 2023

Watch the full video below:

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Telegram

WhatsApp

