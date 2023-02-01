BREAKING: Nikki Haley to Announce She’s Running for President and Will Challenge President Trump for GOP Bid

Multiple sources tell us at The DC Patriot that Nikki Haley will announce her bid for the presidency in 2024 on Wednesday.

Haley is making the formal announcement later in February. Our own Matt Couch broke the news on Twitter just moments ago.

BREAKING: Nikki Haley Slated to Announce Her Bid to Run for the White House Against President Trump on Wednesday… — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) February 1, 2023

Haley was one of Trump’s biggest allies, but how now turned on the former President, as well as his followers.

Fox News digital is also confirming that Haley will seek the presidency and challenge Trump in 2024.

South Carolina's Nikki Haley to launch 2024 presidential campaign, joining Trump in nomination hunt https://t.co/Aze85ILIKn — Fox News Politics (@foxnewspolitics) February 1, 2023

According to our sources, Haley will announce her candidacy for the White House at an event in Charleston, South Carolina on February 15. This is according to an invitation that will soon be going out to her supporters.

News of Haley’s big announcement was first reported by the Post and Courier in South Carolina.

When speaking with reporters last year who questioned her about a White House run, Haley reiterated that “after November, we’ll figure it out. But you know what I’ve said — I’ve never lost a race. I’m not going to start now. If there’s place for me, we’ll put a 100% in, and we’ll finish it.”

When speaking at the Republican Jewish Coalition’s annual leadership meeting, which is viewed as the first major 2024 GOP presidential cattle call, Haley made these remarks to show she’s serious about running.

“A lot of people have asked if I’m going to run for president,” Haley said to cheers from the crowd at the Las Vegas confab. “Now that the midterms are over, I’ll look at it in a serious way.”

Two weeks ago, Haley amped up her language even further, saying in an interview on Fox News’ “Special Report” that “I think we need a young generation to come in, step up and really start fixing things… Can I be that leader? Yes, I think I can be that leader.”

Trump doesn’t seem intimidated at all, and in fact when speaking to supporters at campaign events in New Hampshire and South Carolina over the weekend, gave her his blessing to run for the White House.

Trump said Haley had called him to discuss running for the White House.

“Go by your heart if you want to run,” Trump said he told Haley. And he said he told her she “should do it.”

This is a developing story.

