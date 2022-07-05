BREAKING NEWS: Suspect Arrested in Chicago Suburb Shooting (Highland Park)

According to CBS Chicago, the suspect in the Chicago suburb shooting (Highland Park) is now in police custody.

The main person of interest in the shooting according to police, which took place Monday morning and left at least six people dead and nearly 30 injured, is 22-year-old Robert Crimo III. BREAKING:

According to a report by Fox News, the pursuit did not last very long and Crimo didn’t get very far from the crime scene.

He was reportedly arrested in Lake Forest, Illinois by North Chicago Police, CBS Chicago is reporting.

SHOOTING SUSPECT CAPTURED Robert “Bobby” Crimo III arrested in Lake Forest by North Chicago Police about 20 minutes ago “There was a brief pursuit…he ultimately came to a stop” Won’t say if he was alone Possibly our last update from police

Highland Park is a suburb north of Chicago, and the shooter was reportedly firing from a rooftop with a rifle, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

