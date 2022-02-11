BREAKING NEWS Ontario Premier Doug Ford Declares State of Emergency: Truckers and Protestors Face 1 Year in Jail, $100K Fines, Canadian Court FREEZES GiveSendGo Trucker Funding (VIDEO)

Tyranny has a name, and it starts with Canada. The Premier of Ontario has issued a state of emergency for his province of Canada.

Ontario, Canada Premier Doug Ford has used a Canadian Court to Freeze the assets of the Truckers Convoy from GiveSendGo, Declared a State of Emergency, and is now offering massive threats to those that do not comply.

He says that the punishment for those not adhering to allowing for the movements of roadways and pedestrian walk ways will be severe. Punishment of up to 1 year in jail and fines of $100,000.

“There will be consequences for these actions, and they will be severe. We’ve already started by going after the money funding the illegal occupation. Yesterday an Ontario Court granted our request to freeze the funds from GiveSendGo for the convoy.”

The Premier continued:

“The OPP has also provided additional resources to Ottawa Police Services and Windsor Police Services to satisfy their requests for operational support. And more needs to be done. We’re strengthening the tools and the powers of our police forces to resolve this situation and restore order. Let me be clear, the government does not direct our police forces, but we do set the laws.”

“Today I’m using my authority as the Premier of Ontario to declare a State of Emergency in our Province. And I will convene cabinet to use legal authorities to urgently enact orders to make crystal clear it is illegal and punishable to block and impede the movement of goods, people, and services, along critical infrastructure. This will include protecting international border crossings, 400 series highways, airports, ports, bridges, and railways. It will also include protecting the safe and essential movement of ambulatory and medical services, public transit, municipal, and provincial roadways, as well as pedestrian walkways. Fines for non compliance will be severe with a maximum penalty of $100,00 and up to a year imprisonment. We will also provide additional authority to consider taking away the personal and commercial licenses of anyone who doesn’t comply with these orders.”

Watch the Press Conference Below:

WATCH:

Premier Doug Ford announces Ontario is entering a state of emergency. The premier outlined how protesters could face fines of $100,000 and a year in jail, saying that "there will be consequences for these actions."



MORE: https://t.co/DEN7zzSz9G pic.twitter.com/xTfaC2ViPW — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) February 11, 2022

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...