BREAKING NEWS: New Seth Rich Documents Released to Attorneys After FBI is Forced to by Federal Judge (FULL DOWNLOADABLE FILE INSIDE)

The first batch of files have been released to one of Matt Couch’s attorneys, Ty Clevenger from the FBI in the Seth Rich investigation.

Clevenger who’s been a Pitbull of an attorney for years has fought the FBI tooth and nail for the truth, and finally a federal judge ordered the FBI to release over 20,000 pages of documents, and the contents of what was on Seth Rich’s laptop.

Keep in mind, this is after the FBI claimed that they didn’t investigate or have any information on the Seth Rich murder.

Here’s just a few screen shots of the documents, but we’ll let you download them all for yourselves America.

So happy digging America, we’re just going to give you everything as we get it! HUGE Kudos to Attorney Ty Clevenger who’s an absolute warrior and never gave up on this investigation with me.

DIG AWAY, Download the Docs yourself below!

