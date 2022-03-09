BREAKING NEWS: A Plane Carrying President Trump Made an Emergency Landing in New Orleans Due to Engine Failure Over Gulf of Mexico

A plane carrying the 45th President of the United States made an emergency landing over the weekend after the plane suffered engine failure over the Gulf of Mexico.

Politico reported: The plane was in the air for between 20 and 30 minutes before one of the engines failed and the pilot of the private plane decided to turn around and return to the New Orleans airport, one of the sources said. The plane was en route to Palm Beach, Fla., where Trump resides at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

Audio of the communications between the pilot and the air traffic control tower revealed that the landing was described as “emergency in nature,” according to the source, who had been briefed on the recording.

Once the plane was on the ground, the RNC scrambled and reached out to a donor and found the former president another plane. Trump eventually landed in Palm Beach around 3 a.m. Sunday.

This is a developing story and we will add more details as they become available.

