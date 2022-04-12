BREAKING: New York Democrat Lieutenant Governor ARRESTED on Bribery Charges

That’s right sports fans, it’s been a rough year for the Democrats, and it just keeps getting worse. Federal prosecutors have arrested and charged New York’s Democrat Lieutenant Governor Brian Benjamin for alleged bribery and other offense.

According to what we know, he was part of a “scheme” to get campaign contributions in exchange for a $50,000 state grant.

According to the indictment, from 2019 to 2021, Benjamin carried out the scheme while he was a state senator and a candidate for state comptroller.

During that time, prosecutors say that Benjamin allegedly solicited campaign donations from and to be raised by a real estate developer, win exchange for appropriating state funds for the developer’s non-profit organization.

In order to hide the funds, the indictment says Benjamin allegedly falsified campaign donor forms, and in 2021 when he was being vetted for the lieutenant governor job, he provided falsely stated in that he had never “directly exercised” his authority as an official “concerning a matter of a donor [he] directly solicited.”

Benjamin is facing charges of bribery, conspiracy, honest services wire fraud, and falsification of records. The various offenses carry maximum penalties ranging between five and 20 years in prison.

Prosecutors are also seeking forfeiture of the funds involved or, alternatively, “any other property of the defendant up to the value of the forfeitable property.”

Benjamin The DC Patriot has learned has been arrested on these charges. Shockingly Governor Kathy Hochul’s office did not immediately respond for comment.

Damian Williams,, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York is expected to address the case at a press conference Tuesday afternoon, along with officials from the FBI and the New York City Department of Investigation.

Thanks to our friends at Fox News for contributing to this article.

