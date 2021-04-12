BREAKING: New Footage Shows MASSIVE Expansion of Donna, Texas Migrant Detention Center (VIDEO)

Newly Recorded Footage Shows MASSIVE Expansion of Controversial Donna, TX Migrant Detention Center and the Continued Dehumanizing Conditions, Endured by Illegal Immigrants Inside the Facility.

This is a stark contrast from what the Biden Administration and the mainstream media continue to shovel to the American people at daily and weekly press conferences.

Project Veritas has again went above and beyond to show Americans what is really happening on our southern borders.

Project Veritas obtained this never-before-seen footage from a Brave Insider who recorded the conditions within the Donna facility, showing migrants continue to quarter in tight spaces in violation of the COVID-19 distancing directives issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Aerial footage of the facility reveals that the federal government has built several new tents in an effort to accommodate the rapidly growing number of migrants crossing the border, since a Project Veritas video of this detention center was released in March.

Subsequent footage recorded by a Veritas journalist of the Anzalduas International Bridge Processing Center also shows that the migrants held at the location still endure harsh conditions. Another insider had previously leaked tape of this processing center to Project Veritas that showed migrants were sleeping on dirt with nothing but the clothes on their back and space blankets provided by Customs and Border Patrol (CBP).

Project Veritas continues to investigate the crisis taking place at the U.S.-Mexican border.

Insiders who are familiar or have evidence of wrongdoing reach out to VeritasTips@protonmail.com with information that the public has a right to know.

