BREAKING: My Pillow SUES Dominion Voting Systems in Federal Court for $1.6 BILLION

Matt Couch April 19, 2021 2 Comments

My Pillow Inc. has sued voting-machine maker Dominion Voting Systems Monday morning in Federal Court in Minneapolis, a massive counter move after Dominion sued the bedding company and it’s CEO Mike Lindell earlier in 2021.

Dominion sued Lindell over defamation clauses over election-fraud claims, claims that Lindell has provided significant evidence to as well.

We’re working on a statement form Mike Lindell himself on this historic lawsuit here at The DC Patriot.

This is a developing story, and we’ll have more details as the filings become public.

Natalie
Natalie
30 minutes ago

Couldn’t care less

Gloria Hutson
Gloria Hutson
29 minutes ago

THANK YOU, MIKE! Looking forward to continue speaking for AMERICA! I am looking forward to my Twitter followers joining me here.
TheLadyEagle
@TheOneLadyEagle

