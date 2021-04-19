BREAKING: My Pillow SUES Dominion Voting Systems in Federal Court for $1.6 BILLION

My Pillow Inc. has sued voting-machine maker Dominion Voting Systems Monday morning in Federal Court in Minneapolis, a massive counter move after Dominion sued the bedding company and it’s CEO Mike Lindell earlier in 2021.
Dominion sued Lindell over defamation clauses over election-fraud claims, claims that Lindell has provided significant evidence to as well.
We’re working on a statement form Mike Lindell himself on this historic lawsuit here at The DC Patriot.
This is a developing story, and we’ll have more details as the filings become public.
