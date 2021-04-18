BREAKING: Multiple People Dead in Austin, Texas, Active Shooter Still at Large (VIDEO)

Three people have been pronounced dead according to KTRK in Austin, Texas and an active shooter is still on the loose according to police on Sunday afternoon in Austin, Texas.

Austin Police, Fire, and EMS have all responded to the scene where three people were suffering gunshot woulds the agency stated.

The scene is still active and people are being asked to avoid the area, according to the tweet.

UPDATE3: Active Attack/Shooter incident 9600 blk Great Hills Trl continues to be an active Law Enforcement scene. No additional patients have been reported or located at this time. 18 #ATCEMS assets are currently on scene. Continue to avoid the area. More information to follow. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) April 18, 2021

The shooting happened at an apartment complex in the northwest part of Texas’ capital city in an area known as the Arboretum.

KVUE-TV reported Sunday that people in nearby stores and restaurants were sheltering in place as the shooter was still on the loose.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Thanks to ABC 13 for contributing to this report.

