BREAKING: Mitch McConnell Elected Senate GOP Leader – Because They Hate You, No Seriously, They Hate You

The Republicans in the United States Senate have had a Britany Spears moment and done it again, screwing over the American people. We’re not insulting Britany, but her hit song “Oops I Did it Again” comes to mind here for the RINO’s which seems to be most of them in the United States Senate.

That’s right, Republican Senators went ahead and voted despite the Senate run off in Georgia next month between Herschel Walker and radical Marxist loon Raphael Warnock.

Mitch McConnell is yet again your leader in the Senate for the GOP. A massive screw you to those in the party who are sick and tired of his do nothing antics.

Even Marco Rubio tried to stop it, that’s how bad this is.

Today I will try to postpone the GOP Senate leadership vote



A vote won’t solve our internal differences,it will make them worse



We aren’t going to have genuine unity until we make big changes to both our campaign & legislative efforts



That will NEVER happen if we vote today — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) November 16, 2022

But alas, even Little Marco couldn’t stop the Big Bad Wolf of the GOP getting what they want yet again.

#BREAKING: McConnell defeats Scott in last-minute race for Senate GOP leader https://t.co/GvbqasdwxC pic.twitter.com/CFNYP0UQnS — The Hill (@thehill) November 16, 2022

One thing is guaranteed. If you’re a conservative in America, these people hate your guts. And most of you voted for them.

Senator Ted Cruz tried to stop it as well, and a large majority of Senators voted to elect McConnell after Ted Cruz and other conservatives tried to delay the vote until after the Dec 6 runoff in Georgia.

McConnell received 37 votes while Scott received 10 votes and one senator voted present.

“We collectively I think had a good discussion about what happened in the election and what happens in the next election,” McConnell said after a more than three-hour meeting of the Senate GOP conference in the Old Senate Chamber. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue to serve.”

Sens. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) and Senate Republican Conference Chairman John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) nominated McConnell to serve another two years as GOP leader.

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), who just won a tough re-election race, nominated Scott.

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

Give Send Go – Support our work on Give Send Go

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn



Reddit

Tumblr



Telegram

WhatsApp





Like this: Like Loading...