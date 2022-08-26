BREAKING: Mar-a-Lago Affidavit Released by Federal Judge with Redactions [DETAILS INSIDE]

A federal judge has released the Mar-a-Lago affidavit that the FBI and Department of Justice used to raid President Trump’s home, and it’s as weak as we originally thought, dealing with the National Archives. They are literally on a hunting expedition for a crime, which is everything our founding fathers warned us about from a tyrannical government.

The criminal investigation is from a referral from the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) which is unreal that they have this kind of power to wield an FBI investigation. They claim there were national security information and items included in the (15) boxes of records they took from President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.

It’s starting to be more apparent than ever this is a combination of a phishing effort by the FBI and DOJ, as well as they want to know what President Trump might have on those elites in government that he declassified. This is truly a weaponized Department of Justice.

So who are the agents? Why don’t we have their names? This is our tax money, our government, they work for us. Anyone else tired of the secrecy and being ruled by the United States government? This is not what our founding fathers intended.

