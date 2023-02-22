BREAKING: Major Response Underway After Compound of Uranium on Fire at Y-12 National Security Complex in Tennessee of Original Manhattan Project

Breaking News on your Wednesday as a compound of uranium is on fire at the Y-12 National Security Complex in Tennessee.

A major response is currently underway as multiple emergency crews are responding to a uranium fire at the Y-12 National Security Complex in Oak Ridge, Tennessee.

The Y-12 Complex has confirmed that the material involved in the fire was a compound of uranium officials say the public is not in any danger at this time.

At 9:14 a.m a fire broke out at the uranium processing site in building 9212, Y-12 communications manager Taz Painter said in an email to Knox News.

Several hundred employees were evacuated from buildings 9212.

At 12:30 p.m. an update from Y-12 stated all evacuated personnel were accounted for and no injuries or contaminations were round.

Air monitors did not go off, which means that there was no release of radioactive material, officials said.

Officials said at noon that they did not know the cause of the fire.

“This is an ongoing investigation,” said Gene Patterson, Y-12 spokesman. “We are still in the process of figuring out exactly what that timeline is on what happened this morning.”

There are no worries for the community members and there were no contamination because of the fire, officials stressed to the public. Other parks of Y-12 are back to normal operations, officials stated.

The Y-12 National Security Complex mandators parts for the nation’s nuclear weapons deterrent, stores nuclear materials and provides enriched uranium for the U.S. Navy.

The Y-12 is Knoxville’s forth larges employer with nearly 8,000 employees.

Y-12 sits on 811 acres and was built in 1943 as part of the Manhattan Project. Consolidated Nuclear Security has operated Y-12 since the previous contractor B&W was fired after antinuclear protesters broke into the facility in 2012.

This is a developing story.

