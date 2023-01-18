BREAKING: Legendary Ring of Honor World Champion, 13x ROH Tag Team Champion Jay Briscoe (Jamin Pugh) Dead at 38

Legendary Tag Team Wrestler and current Ring of Honor Tag Team World Champion Jay Briscoe (Jamin Pugh) has passed away at the age of 38 according to Tony Khan owner of All Elite Wrestling, Ring of Honor Wrestling, The NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars among other franchises he owns reported to the world on Tuesday night.
Sadly, Jamin Pugh has passed away. Known to fans as Jay Briscoe, he was a star in ROH for over 20 years, from the first show until today. Jay and his brother Mark dominated ROH, reigning as champions to this day. We’ll do whatever we can to support his family. Rest In Peace Jamin.
No initial cause of death was revealed, but later reports revealed that Jay was involved in a car crash in Laurel, Delaware. A police report of the incident corroborates the fatal accident, though the names of the victims were not revealed.
Ring of Honor made the following statement on their Twitter on the passing of this legend.
It is with a heavy heart that we mourn the tragic passing of Jamin Pugh, known to wrestling fans around the world as Jay Briscoe. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and his fans.
The WWE also acknowledged his passing on its NXT broadcast and sent condolences to his friends and family.
Briscoe, along with his brother, Mark Briscoe, was one half of the popular Briscoe Brothers tag team. He and Mark were 13-time Ring of Honor tag team champions.
Briscoe is also a two time Ring of Honor World Champion, and a ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion. The list of accolades of these legends is unmatched. Here’s more of their reigns in other companies.
2x Combat Zone Wrestling Tag Team Champions
FIP Tag Team Champions
3x GCW Tag Team Champions
HOG Tag Team Champions
JAPW Tag Team Champions
Impact World Tag Team Champions
IWGP Tag Team Champions
JAPW Tag Team Champions
NWA Wildside Tag Team Champions
PWF Heavyweight Champion
2x NEVER Open 6-Man Tag Team Champions
GHC Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions
PWU Tag Team Champions
Ring of Honor Hall of Fame
USX Tag Team Champions
2CW Tag Team Champions
2007 Wrestling Tag Team of the Year Wrestling Observer
“Jay Briscoe was one of the toughest men I ever had the privilege of sharing a ring with, as well as being a tremendous brother, father, and man. I’m so happy to have had the opportunity to know him and wrestle him as often as I did. Rest in Peace, Jay, I love you,” fellow Ring of Honor legend Christopher Daniels wrote.
Legendary ECW, WWE, and WCW wrestler Tommy Dreamer said I’ve known Jay Briscoe since he was a fan Watched him become an amazing wrestler, best tag team & realest promo guy I was going to text him yesterday about the cost of eggs and I didnt I wish I did Whenever I saw them I’d say Luv me some Briscoes Prayers for his family
WWE Hall of Famer and COO Triple H:
An incredible performer who created a deep connection with wrestling fans across the globe. My condolences to the family and friends of Jay Briscoe.
Legendary WWE, TNA, Impact, and ROH Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy: Heard this tragic news while flying. I’m DEVASTATED that Jay Briscoe (Jamin Pugh) tragically died today. I was honored to work with him many times. I loved Jay. Jay was SO real. Jay loved his wife & kids more than anything & we shared that bond. I’m heartbroken for his family.
Here’s more from the wrestling world on the sudden and tragic passing of legendary ROH Tag Team Champion Jay Briscoe.
All of us at The DC Patriot send our heartfelt condolences and prayers to the family of this legend. We are pro wrestling fans here, especially our founder Matt Couch, and one of our writers and investigators Josh Flippo. Both are lifelong pro wrestling fans.
