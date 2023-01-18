BREAKING: Legendary Ring of Honor World Champion, 13x ROH Tag Team Champion Jay Briscoe (Jamin Pugh) Dead at 38

Legendary Tag Team Wrestler and current Ring of Honor Tag Team World Champion Jay Briscoe (Jamin Pugh) has passed away at the age of 38 according to Tony Khan owner of All Elite Wrestling, Ring of Honor Wrestling, The NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars among other franchises he owns reported to the world on Tuesday night.

Sadly, Jamin Pugh has passed away. Known to fans as Jay Briscoe, he was a star in ROH for over 20 years, from the first show until today. Jay and his brother Mark dominated ROH, reigning as champions to this day. We’ll do whatever we can to support his family. Rest In Peace Jamin.

No initial cause of death was revealed, but later reports revealed that Jay was involved in a car crash in Laurel, Delaware. A police report of the incident corroborates the fatal accident, though the names of the victims were not revealed.

Ring of Honor made the following statement on their Twitter on the passing of this legend.

It is with a heavy heart that we mourn the tragic passing of Jamin Pugh, known to wrestling fans around the world as Jay Briscoe. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and his fans.

The WWE also acknowledged his passing on its NXT broadcast and sent condolences to his friends and family.

Briscoe, along with his brother, Mark Briscoe, was one half of the popular Briscoe Brothers tag team. He and Mark were 13-time Ring of Honor tag team champions.

Briscoe is also a two time Ring of Honor World Champion, and a ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion. The list of accolades of these legends is unmatched. Here’s more of their reigns in other companies.

2x Combat Zone Wrestling Tag Team Champions

FIP Tag Team Champions

3x GCW Tag Team Champions

HOG Tag Team Champions

JAPW Tag Team Champions

Impact World Tag Team Champions

IWGP Tag Team Champions

NWA Wildside Tag Team Champions

PWF Heavyweight Champion

2x NEVER Open 6-Man Tag Team Champions

GHC Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions

PWU Tag Team Champions

Ring of Honor Hall of Fame

USX Tag Team Champions

2CW Tag Team Champions

2007 Wrestling Tag Team of the Year Wrestling Observer

“Jay Briscoe was one of the toughest men I ever had the privilege of sharing a ring with, as well as being a tremendous brother, father, and man. I’m so happy to have had the opportunity to know him and wrestle him as often as I did. Rest in Peace, Jay, I love you,” fellow Ring of Honor legend Christopher Daniels wrote.

Jay Briscoe was one of the toughest men I ever had the privilege of sharing a ring with, as well as being a tremendous brother, father, and man. I’m so happy to have had the opportunity to know him and wrestle him as often as I did. Rest in Peace, Jay, I love you.#RIPJayBriscoe pic.twitter.com/6ZxNfgPcmw — Christopher Daniels (@facdaniels) January 18, 2023

WWE Hall of Famer and COO Triple H:

An incredible performer who created a deep connection with wrestling fans across the globe. My condolences to the family and friends of Jay Briscoe.

New Japan Pro-Wrestling is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Jay Briscoe.



Our thoughts and deepest sympathies go to Jay's family, friends and fans.



In memoriam:https://t.co/ouKWFRnX4b pic.twitter.com/RcvwOfwyow — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) January 18, 2023

Legendary WWE, TNA, Impact, and ROH Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy: Heard this tragic news while flying. I’m DEVASTATED that Jay Briscoe (Jamin Pugh) tragically died today. I was honored to work with him many times. I loved Jay. Jay was SO real. Jay loved his wife & kids more than anything & we shared that bond. I’m heartbroken for his family.

Here’s more from the wrestling world on the sudden and tragic passing of legendary ROH Tag Team Champion Jay Briscoe.

I cannot even begin to process this right now. I loved everything about my friend Jay Briscoe. His passion. His drive. His presence. Our wars in the ring. Most importantly, how much he loved his family. I am literally sick to my stomach… pic.twitter.com/XNK5ZHlqxu — Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) January 18, 2023

RIP Jay Briscoe.



You have left many great matches in Japan. You are still in the memories of Japanese fans. https://t.co/Sgfj574VbK — Konosuke Takeshita 竹下幸之介 (@Takesoup) January 18, 2023

RIP to the homie Jay Briscoe. Condolences to the your family. Rest in paradise uso.🙏@SussexCoChicken #DemBoyz — The Usos (@WWEUsos) January 18, 2023

Heartbroken. Life is so fragile. Sending prayers to Jay Briscoe’s friends and family 💔 — Madison Rayne (@MadisonRayne) January 18, 2023

IMPACT is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Jay Briscoe. Jay will always be remembered as a trailblazer who, with his brother Mark, left it in the ring every night. We send our sincere condolences to his family, who he loved beyond words, as well as his friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/Xtpcv9wgHy — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 18, 2023

It is with a heavy heart that we mourn the tragic passing of Jamin Pugh, known to wrestling fans around the world as Jay Briscoe. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and his fans. pic.twitter.com/g95ID0ZnDW — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 18, 2023

Just like everyone else, I'm heartbroken to learn of Jay Briscoe's passing. I've always enjoyed sharing a locker room with he & his brother Mark. Incredibly kind & respectful. Sending all my love to Mark & their family.🙏 #ripjaybriscoe pic.twitter.com/s8jbcDh0AO — Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) January 18, 2023

All of us at The DC Patriot send our heartfelt condolences and prayers to the family of this legend. We are pro wrestling fans here, especially our founder Matt Couch, and one of our writers and investigators Josh Flippo. Both are lifelong pro wrestling fans.

