A just leaked letter from the State Department says that the United States Government cannot guarantee the safety or security of those trying to make their way to Kabul International Airport.

You can read the full letter below.

The below note went out this afternoon to American citizens requesting to be evacuated from Afghanistan, @alanacbs reports. It instructs people to come to Hamid Karzai Intl Airport in Kabul, but says the US govt cannot guarantee their safety as they make the trip. @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/rgEyjGup4K — Sara Cook (@saraecook) August 17, 2021

This is a developing story and we will update it accordingly.

