BREAKING: Large Vessel Overturns Off San Diego Coast, 2 Dead, Dozens Said to be Injured – Developing Story

Officials from multiple agencies are responding to a vessel that overturned off the coast of San Diego. Nearly two dozen people have been sent to the hospital because of the accident.

San Diego Fire Rescue Spokesperson Monica Munoz said that they received reports of a vessel that overturned near the Cabrillo National Monument in Point Loma around 10:27 a.m PST.

Munoz also stated that between 22 and 25 patients were transported to hospitals. She said most were “non-emergent,” but three people are considered to be in “somewhat to very urgent status.”

According to Intel Point ALERTS the following information has been reported from EMS:

– SOS call of large overturned vessel at 11:10am PST – All available units assigned – Coast guard dispatched – EMS staging – 25 patients • 20 injured • 3 critically injured • 2 dead

Update: overturned vessel off Point Loma: Reported San Diego FD transported 24 patients to hospital, 5 in serious condition. Also 2 coroner cases reported. — Genghis Khan (@Swabyy1) May 2, 2021

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.

