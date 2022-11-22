BREAKING: Lane Kiffin Leaving Ole Miss for Auburn Sources Report

Well, Ole Miss, you knew what you were getting when you hired this guy, and loyalty isn’t his strong suit. According to multiple reports, Lane Kiffin is expected to step down as the Ole Miss Head Coach on Friday after the Egg Bowl Thanksgiving night against rival Mississippi State. Kiffin despite allegedly not having an offer is leaving Ole Miss for the Plains.

Jon Sokoloff of WCBI in Columbus, Mississippi was the first to report the news. According to Sokoloff, Kiffin plans to step down on Friday to become the next head coach on The Plains.

Last season Kiffin led the rebels to their first 10-win regular season in program history. This marks his third at the helm of the Rebels program after taking over the Rebels program prior to the 2020 season following the firing of Matt Luke.

BREAKING: #OleMiss HC Lane Kiffin plans to step down as the Rebels coach Friday and head to Auburn to become the Tigers next head coach, according to sources



Sources say the Tigers haven’t officially offered the job to anyone yet.



So Lane to Auburn is happening. Story soon. — Jon Sokoloff (@JonSokoloff) November 22, 2022

Following an embarrassing thumping at Arkansas, Kiffin didn’t calm a lot of nerves in Oxford when he was asked about leaving for Auburn, other than to say he was happy at Ole Miss.

“I think they know how we operate, and they’ve been in this before,” Kiffin said on Monday. “They don’t even ask. I don’t know what else to say. I’m extremely happy here. The difference in where this program is compared to three years ago, and we feel like we have really good support. I can get up here and give the ‘Pine Box’ speech and ‘I’m not going to be the next head coach at Alabama.’ I can give you those things. I don’t know what those mean. Been here three years and have been fortunate enough to have three different contracts. I don’t know why a fourth contract makes people feel better. Like I said, we’re very appreciative of everything here.”

It’s fair to note that this sports reporter is not someone to take lightly, just a few weeks ago he nailed that Auburn had hired Mississippi State Athletic Director John Cohen to be the school’s new Athletic Director before anyone knew about it, and he was spot on.

So, uh, this guy in Mississippi saying Lane Kiffin to Auburn is the same guy that broke the John Cohen news. pic.twitter.com/5KeCMSEnDR — Pablo Escobarner (blue check) (@PabloEscoburner) November 22, 2022

