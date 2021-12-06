BREAKING: Jussie Smollett Testifies He Did Hard Drugs, Went Clubbing And To Bathhouse With Accused Attackers

In an insane testimony, “Empire” star Jussie Smollett took the stand in his own defense trial on Monday, providing strange details to the jury regarding how he became acquainted with his accused attackers.

The brothers Abimbola and Alabinjo Osundairo were accused by Smollett of attacking him on January 2019 as part of an alleged hate crime.

Smollett originally said the brothers target him because he was a celebrity and he was gay and black. Smollett maintained he was attacked by the two African brothers walking home from the sandwich shop Subway, where they assaulted him and hung a noose around his neck chanting, “This is MAGA country.” You know, in ten degree below zero weather at 2 a.m. in Chicago, it completely still sounds valid, right America?

Following a police report, Chicago police suspected Smollett staged the entire ordeal as part of a hate crime hoax. As a results, Smollett is now being charged with felony disorderly conduct and filing a false police report. As he should be.

Smollett now says he did hard drugs, partied with them, and even gave one of them $200 for cocaine. We’re not sure how any of this helps his case, this is absolutely baffling and insane.

“Jussie Smollett testifies on stand — first night he met Bola Osundairo they did weed and cocaine together then went to a club. Then went to a bath house together.“

“Smollett testifies he and Bola Osundairo got private room in gay bath house. Did more drugs and “made out.” There was ‘touching.‘”

“Smollett testifies he would pay Bola Osundairo for Cociane. Around $200.

According to Chicago Courthourse Reporter Dave Byrnes, Smollett’s testimony contradicted Abimola Osundairo’s claim that he never had any sexual contact with Smollett.

Smollett also stated that “he did cocaine and weed with Abimbola numerous times after his initial meeting. ‘I liked it. It got me away from everything else, so to speak,'” Smollett stated according to Byrnes.

"There was a lot of pressure to represent" gay Black men, Smollett says, adding, “This was the time when everything had to be perfect.” — Dave Byrnes (@djbyrnes1) December 6, 2021

We won’t go into anymore bizarre details, but it looks as though Smollett is trying to discredit his accusers, and with how this has played out, how can you believe a word that comes out of his mouth?

