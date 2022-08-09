BREAKING: Judge Who Signed Off on Trump Mar-A-Lago Raid Warrant Left DOJ to Represent Epstein Accomplices With Ties to Obama

That’s right sports fans, you read the title, now buckle up, put on your chin strap, because it’s going to be a bumpy ride that only the Democrats can cheer for. As you may know by now, late yesterday evening President Trump’s Mar-A-Lago home was raided by the FBI. Yes, tactics once only thought to have been see in third world countries or late 1930’s Germany, but the Democrats have big plans for America, trust them!

But wait, there’s more! The judge who signed off on the Mar-a-Lago raid is none other than the former lawyer of convicted pedophile and billionaire Jeffrey Epstein. Not only that, but he defended Epstein’s accomplices, the same accomplices that received immunity for trafficking underage kids, along with Epstein.

We now know the judge who signed off on the Mar-a-Lago raid was Jeffrey Epstein’s lawyer. Don’t question it! — Jack Posobiec 🍊 (@JackPosobiec) August 9, 2022

Judge Bruce Reinhart – who is reportedly the judge behind the warrant authorizing a raid on former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate – is a former attorney who represented employees of convicted sex offender and notorious pedophile Jeffrey Esptein, The National Pulse Reports.

If you remember the Miami Herald report from 2018, Reinhart was a big part of it for the immunity deals that he gave to these monsters.

Reinhart also donated to President Barack Obama, as well as establishment opponents of Donald J. Trump during the 2016 elections.

Judge who approved FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago once linked to Jeffrey Epstein https://t.co/X64emcwRaQ — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) August 9, 2022

Politico – the news outlet closest linked to the establishment in Washington, D.C. – named Reinhart in their morning playbook e-mail on Tuesday, 9th August 2022:

According to the Miami Herald, Reinhart appears to have exploited his role in the U.S. Attorney’s Office to launch a private criminal defense practice.

As reported by the Miami Herald, Judge Reinhart began representing Epstein’s employees on January 2nd, 2008, just one day after he left the U.S. Attorney’s Office where he served as Assistant U.S. Attorney closely involved on the convicted pedophile’s case.

“On Oct 23, 2007, as federal prosecutors in South Florida were in the midst of tense negotiations to finalize a plea deal with accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, a senior prosecutor in their office was quietly laying out plans to leave the U.S. attorney’s office after 11 years. “On that date, as emails were flying between Epstein’s lawyers and federal prosecutors, Bruce E. Reinhart, now a federal magistrate, opened a limited liability company in Florida that established what would become his new criminal defense practice.”



Reinhart insisted that he never represented Epstein himself — “only Epstein’s pilots; his scheduler, Sarah Kellen; and Nadia Marcinkova, described by some victims as Epstein’s sex slave.”



Reinhart has also participated in Newsmax interviews, appearing to defend Epstein by downplaying allegations of the financier and his associates soliciting underage prostitutes.

Reinhart is believed to have signed off on a warrant responsible for the raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Palm Beach estate. A “source said FBI agents obtained a search warrant from a federal magistrate judge in West Palm Beach,” reports the Miami Herald.

Politico explained that of the three magistrate judges in that office, two recent warrant applications, both of which were assigned to Reinhart, were entered into the system on Monday. The subject of the warrants, however, remains sealed.

Thanks to our friends at The National Pulse for contributing to this article.

