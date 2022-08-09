BREAKING: Judge Who Signed Off on Trump Mar-A-Lago Raid Warrant Left DOJ to Represent Epstein Accomplices With Ties to Obama

That’s right sports fans, you read the title, now buckle up, put on your chin strap, because it’s going to be a bumpy ride that only the Democrats can cheer for. As you may know by now, late yesterday evening President Trump’s Mar-A-Lago home was raided by the FBI. Yes, tactics once only thought to have been see in third world countries or late 1930’s Germany, but the Democrats have big plans for America, trust them!
But wait, there’s more! The judge who signed off on the Mar-a-Lago raid is none other than the former lawyer of convicted pedophile and billionaire Jeffrey Epstein. Not only that, but he defended Epstein’s accomplices, the same accomplices that received immunity for trafficking underage kids, along with Epstein.
Judge Bruce Reinhart – who is reportedly the judge behind the warrant authorizing a raid on former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate – is a former attorney who represented employees of convicted sex offender and notorious pedophile Jeffrey Esptein, The National Pulse Reports.
If you remember the Miami Herald report from 2018, Reinhart was a big part of it for the immunity deals that he gave to these monsters.
Reinhart also donated to President Barack Obama, as well as establishment opponents of Donald J. Trump during the 2016 elections.
Politico – the news outlet closest linked to the establishment in Washington, D.C. – named Reinhart in their morning playbook e-mail on Tuesday, 9th August 2022:
According to the Miami Herald, Reinhart appears to have exploited his role in the U.S. Attorney’s Office to launch a private criminal defense practice.
As reported by the Miami Herald, Judge Reinhart began representing Epstein’s employees on January 2nd, 2008, just one day after he left the U.S. Attorney’s Office where he served as Assistant U.S. Attorney closely involved on the convicted pedophile’s case.
Reinhart is believed to have signed off on a warrant responsible for the raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Palm Beach estate. A “source said FBI agents obtained a search warrant from a federal magistrate judge in West Palm Beach,” reports the Miami Herald.
Politico explained that of the three magistrate judges in that office, two recent warrant applications, both of which were assigned to Reinhart, were entered into the system on Monday. The subject of the warrants, however, remains sealed.
Thanks to our friends at The National Pulse for contributing to this article.
You can support The DC Patriot at the links below
FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand
PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply
Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon
Cash App: https://cash.app/$TheDCPatriot