BREAKING: Judge Bans MSNBC From Courthouse After Reporter is Caught Trailing Jury Bus (VIDEO)

The Judge in the Kyle Rittenhouse case is furious and has banned MSNBC from the courtroom and courthouse after a man claiming to work for the network followed the jury bus on Wednesday night.

Judge Bruce Schroeder made the statement when he entered the courtroom on Thursday morning. He noted that the bus carrying jurors has covered windows to prevent them from seeing protesters.

“This is a very serious matter and I don’t know what the ultimate truth of it is,” Schroeder said. “But absolutely it would go without much thinking that someone who is following the jury bus, that’s an extremely serious matter and it will be referred to the proper authorities.”

