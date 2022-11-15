BREAKING: Joe Biden Unexpectedly Cancels G20 Meeting Amid Reports of Serious Health Concerns (VIDEO)

President Joe Biden unexpectedly cancelled a G20 meeting on Tuesday, as world leaders were gathered in Indonesia to conduct the official business of managing world affairs.

It’s a stunning and horrific move, unless he has major health concerns as Fox News Peter Doocy points out below. Biden did say that he has a cold, but did test negative for Covid. The White House called an “early lid” and he did not have dinner with other world leaders.

“Breaking news would be that President Biden is missing the G20 leaders dinner,” Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy reported. “He is supposed to be at a supper right now, 8:10 in the evening here in Bali, Indonesia, with everybody that flew in. If you’re the U.S. president, you spent basically two days flying to get here for a dinner like this. You got MBS there, you got Trudeau there. Xi is also there, if anything was left on the table.”

“Yesterday we did hear President Biden tell us that he had a cold and he has tested negative for Covid, despite the Cambodian leader from our last stop being positive now, but we do not know exactly what is going on with the president,” Doocy added. “They called an early lid. So we will keep you posted on what exactly is going on with Biden.”

“Biden skipped tonight’s gala dinner at the G-20 summit and returned to the hotel at 8 pm instead,” Disclose reported.

MORE – This was a last-minute change. "It's been a long day, and he has other matters he needed to attend to," a White House official told pool reporters. — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) November 15, 2022

This is a developing story and we will keep you updated accordingly.

