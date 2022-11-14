BREAKING: Jay Leno Suffers ‘Serious Medical Emergency’

Some not so good news on your Monday over legendary Tonight Show Host and Comedian Jay Leno.

Former late-night host Jay Leno, 72, canceled an appearance after a “very serious medical emergency.”

Leno is currently recovering at the Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles, according to TMZ.

The following update is from TMZ:

Jay was in the L.A. garage where he stores his cars on Sunday when one of the cars erupted into flames without warning. Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ … the flames burned the left side of Jay’s face, but thankfully did not penetrate his eye or his ear.

The former “Tonight Show” host canceled a performance at a financial conference in Las Vegas Sunday night, according to an email to Forum 2022 attendees from The Financial Brand.

“His family was not able to provide us very many details, but there was a very serious medical emergency that is preventing Jay from traveling,” the email stated. “All we know is that he is alive, so our prayers go out to him and his family tonight.”

This is a developing story. Thanks to our friends at ToddStarnes.com for contributing to this article.

