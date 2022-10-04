BREAKING: Japan Warns Residents to Take Shelter as North Korea Fires Ballistic Missiles Over Their Territory

Japan has warned its residents to take shelter after North Korea fired ballistic missiles over their territory that landed in the Pacific Ocean.

Japan issued a warning which was later canceled instructing people to take shelter immediately.

Japan says they did not try to shoot down the missile. Japan also suspended their bullet train due to the North Korean missile launch of an apparent ballistic missile over their nation.

Aircraft in the area was also warned of the launch of a ballistic missile fired by the DPRK. This is the fifth ballistic missile launch by the North Korean military in the last 10 days.

This is a developing story and we’ll keep you posted right here at The DC Patriot.

