BREAKING: Japan Warns Residents to Take Shelter as North Korea Fires Ballistic Missiles Over Their Territory

Japan has warned its residents to take shelter after North Korea fired ballistic missiles over their territory that landed in the Pacific Ocean.
Japan issued a warning which was later canceled instructing people to take shelter immediately.
Japan says they did not try to shoot down the missile. Japan also suspended their bullet train due to the North Korean missile launch of an apparent ballistic missile over their nation.
Aircraft in the area was also warned of the launch of a ballistic missile fired by the DPRK. This is the fifth ballistic missile launch by the North Korean military in the last 10 days.
This is a developing story and we’ll keep you posted right here at The DC Patriot.
You can support The DC Patriot at the links below
FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand
PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply
Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon
Cash App: https://cash.app/$TheDCPatriot
I am presently raising another $33,000 or many months from home by doing terribly honest and easy on-line sports activities from home. The month comes from this interest at home.~te100″~ i’m currently interacting in short throughout this interest and creating plenty of cash online victimization the usable helpful resource of by using the balance at intervals
the given stats system… https://fixjob11.blogspot.com