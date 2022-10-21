BREAKING: JAN 6 Committee Issues Subpoena for President Donald J. Trump Seeking Testimony on His Involvement in Capitol Riots

The January 6 Select Committee has officially and formally subpoenaed the 45th President Donald J. Trump. The Committee wants his testimony regarding the Capitol incident that saw truck drivers and grandmothers arrested for taking selfies in the Capitol Rotunda. From doors that are magnetic and can only be opened by someone from the inside.

Trump is requested to appear for a deposition on Nov. 14 at 10 a.m., either in the U.S. Capitol or via video conference, and provide records regarding his actions on the day when rioters stormed the Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021.

The committee did not ask Trump to appear for an open hearing.

The subpoena requests documents and communications between Trump and aides, staff and colleagues from Signal, an encrypted messaging app.

The committee agreed to the subpoena for testimony from Trump during its business meeting last week.

This is a developing story.

