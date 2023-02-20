BREAKING: James O’Keefe RESIGNS from Project Veritas – Reads Resignation Letter to Former Team and Board at Mamaroneck, New York Headquarters

We have breaking news on your Monday as one of our great friends and patriots James O’Keefe has made his decision with the turmoil and coup attempt against him at Project Veritas this past month.

James O’Keefe has officially resigned from Project Veritas according to our sources, as well as the always reliable Neil McCabe of One America News (OANN).

James O’Keefe has had enough of the drama, and he will make his own way as he’s always done.

Exclusive: @JamesOKeefeIII, my friend and former boss at @Project_Veritas, just read his resignation letter to his former team and board members at their Mamaroneck, N.Y. headquarters. James will make his own way—as he always has before. @OANN

Exclusive: @JamesOKeefeIII, my friend and former boss at @Project_Veritas, just read his resignation letter to his former team and board members at their Mamaroneck, N.Y. headquarters. James will make his own way—as he always has before. @OANN pic.twitter.com/knOqtFTw7e — ReporterMcCabe (@NeilWMcCabe2) February 20, 2023

It’s hard to not stand with James, he’s done so much for America and been the guy when it comes to uncovering the corruption of the radical leftist agenda.

O’Keefe has faced lawsuits, turmoil, and obstacles at every turn, but he always persevered because of his insane drive, determination, integrity, and will for the truth. He’s not going to put up with a coup attempt from those trying to bring down the most solid undercover journalistic group in quite possibly American history.

BREAKING: James O'Keefe RESIGNS from Project Veritas.. reads resignation letter to his former team and board members at New York Headquarters.



James will make his own way as he's always done before! #IStandWithJamesOKeefe — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) February 20, 2023

If there’s one person we’re not worried about figuring things out, it’s James O’Keefe, and we’ll be right here to support him with anything he needs.

“James is a warrior for the truth, a friend, someone with integrity and drive like we’ve never seen before. Absolutely no one works harder than James O’Keefe, and we’ll publish and help him with anything he needs at The DC Patriot,” our founder Matt Couch stated when asked for comment.

This is a developing story.

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

3 3 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn



Reddit

Tumblr



Telegram

WhatsApp



