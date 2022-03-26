BREAKING: Jack Maxey Releases New Never Before Seen Hunter Biden Emails in Latest Drop as Promised

Jack Maxey has been telling people for over a year that he has a copy of Hunter Biden’s laptop and the hard drive. He’s told you in the last 48 hours that they have uncovered 80,000 new pics, and over 160,000 thought to be deleted emails. Well, the wait is over, Maxey has started to release the information to the world.

In a drop early Saturday morning in the United States, or late Saturday morning from where Maxey is located in Switzerland, he made the first drop of newly discovered Hunter Biden emails his team extracted from the hard drive. These emails were thought to be deleted by the Biden’s and powers that be, that turned out to be false.

The first batch of emails released by Maxey totaled 253 email. Some interesting emails as they refer to MetaBiota a bio contractor that was working in the labs in Ukraine. Where did Hunter Biden work? In the Ukraine.

This is getting dicey folks, but don’t take our word for it, check out what Jack Maxey has to say below early this morning on GETTR.

You can click the link HERE to download and read the first batch of emails from Jack Maxey yourself.



There’s even mention of introducing people to Warren Buffet in these emails, it’s a nightmare for the President, and countless others.

This is a developing story, with much more to come America. Stay Tuned!

