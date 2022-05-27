BREAKING: Instagram Has Indefinitely Suspended Libs of TikTok’s Account

The tech tyrants at Instagram have suspended the account of Libs of TikTok. A site that the left fears and the media fears more.

Keep in mind the only thing Libs of TikTok does is share the videos that liberals put out of themselves. so what would justify this suspension?

You can see the statement from Libs of TikTok below, with the screenshot of the suspension.

Libs of TikTok has been doxed by the liberal media including reporters at The Washington Post, yet those reporters never had their accounts suspended.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...