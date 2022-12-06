BREAKING: Hunter Biden’s Laptop Has Emails Of Him Trying to Hire a Hitman [VIDEO INSIDE]

Some insane breaking news coming-out today from the Mac Shop owner John Paul Isaac who first discovered the Hunter Biden laptop insanity after Hunter Biden didn’t pay his bill.

Just now on the Steve Gruber show on Real America’s Voice he was asked if there’s one tidbit about the Hunter Biden laptop that hasn’t came out yet that he can reveal, and reveal he did.

John Paul Isaac revealed that there are emails on the Hunter Biden laptop of Hunter trying to find out information about a bouncer. The bouncer threw Hunter out of a bar that he frequented. According to Isaac, Hunter was inquiring about information on the individual so he could have him killed.

“There was an interaction with Hunter and a bouncer at a club he used to attend to that he got thrown out of, and he was making multiple requests for that individual that threw him out so he could have him killed.”

HOLY SHIT!

Watch the video below!

