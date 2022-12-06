News

BREAKING: Hunter Biden’s Laptop Has Emails Of Him Trying to Hire a Hitman [VIDEO INSIDE]

- by Matt Couch - Leave a Comment

Some insane breaking news coming-out today from the Mac Shop owner John Paul Isaac who first discovered the Hunter Biden laptop insanity after Hunter Biden didn’t pay his bill.

Just now on the Steve Gruber show on Real America’s Voice he was asked if there’s one tidbit about the Hunter Biden laptop that hasn’t came out yet that he can reveal, and reveal he did.

John Paul Isaac revealed that there are emails on the Hunter Biden laptop of Hunter trying to find out information about a bouncer. The bouncer threw Hunter out of a bar that he frequented. According to Isaac, Hunter was inquiring about information on the individual so he could have him killed.

“There was an interaction with Hunter and a bouncer at a club he used to attend to that he got thrown out of, and he was making multiple requests for that individual that threw him out so he could have him killed.”

HOLY SHIT!

Watch the video below!

Men’s Luxury Openwork Watch with Genuine Leather Strap available at FaithNFreedoms.com 50% off for Christmas!

Support The DC Patriot at the links below 

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you! 

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply 

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon 

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

Give Send Go – Support our work on Give Send Go

3 2 votes
Article Rating

Matt Couch

See author's posts

Related Posts

JUST IN: Elon Musk Fires Twitter Deputy General Counsel (and former FBI General Counsel) Jim Baker, Yes THAT GUY WAS RUNNING THE TWITTER LEGAL TEAM!

Peter Strzok Dismissal Letter Shows Ex FBI Agent Was Accused of ‘Thoroughly’ Damaging the ‘Reputation’ of the FBI on Clinton/Trump Investigations

SHOCKING: Kristie Alley Dead at 71

About Matt Couch

View all posts by Matt Couch →

Leave a Reply

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments