BREAKING: High School Football Coach Who Lost Job for Praying After Games Must Be Reinstated Federal Court Says

The High School Football Coach from 2015 that saw a nation join him in his outrage and sadness when he was fired by a public school for praying on the field after games with his players has one yet another battle in federal court.

The decision comes after the United States Supreme Court ruled in June 6-3 that Joseph Kennedy was protected by the Constitution when he knelt and prayed aloud at the 50-yard-line post games, sometimes with his players.

According to a joint stipulation filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington, Kennedy “is to be reinstated to his previous position as assistant coach of the Bremerton High School football team on or before March 15, 2023.”

A massive victory for free speech, Conservatives, and Christians in America.

He is also entitled to reasonable attorneys’ fees and costs.

“Bremerton School District shall not interfere with or prohibit Kennedy from offering a prayer consistent with the U.S. Supreme Court’s opinion,” the attorneys wrote in the filing detailing one of the points of contention remaining in the case, but then added: “The parties disagree on the specific wording of this portion of the injunction.”

The lower courts full of liberal judges had repeatedly sided for years with Bremerton School District in the case. Kennedy said his routine typically lasted less than a minute and he insisted his prayers were brief, private, and individual acts of faith.

The liberal school district ran by the Teachers Unions argued that participation breached constitutional prohibitions against the promotion of religion by government officials. What tyrants, and now they’ve lost and lost BIG!

“This is a right for everybody. It doesn’t matter if you’re this religion or that religion or have no faith whatsoever,” Kennedy told ABC News during an interview earlier this year. “Everybody has the same rights in America.”

Thanks to our friends at Newsmax for contributing to this report.

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

Give Send Go – Support our work on Give Send Go

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...