News

BREAKING: Hazmat Crews Dispatched to Scene of Union Pacific Coal Train Derailment in Nebraska [VIDEO]

- by Patriot Staff - 1 Comment

Another day, another train derailment, and another Hazmat team in route in Joe Biden’s America.

A hazmat crew is in route to Gothenburg, Nebraska as another train carrying coal has derailed in the heartland.

Law enforcement and Hazmat teams have been dispatched to the site of a Union Pacific coal train derailment east of Gothenburg, Nebraska on Tuesday morning.

Around 12 train cars are off the track, this is the third derailment at the same location within the past 6 months.

Train derailments aren’t new, nor conspiratorial. There are more than 3 train derailments per day on average in America, and statistics show 1,044 per year in the United States. The timing however of another possible toxic environment is alarming.

An investigation is underway.

See the video below.

WATCH:

Remember when Women made their Men Sandwiches on the ready? Get the New Make Sandwiches Great Again T-Shirt available at FaithNFreedoms

Support The DC Patriot at the links below 

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you! 

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply 

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon 

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

0 0 votes
Article Rating

Patriot Staff

See author's posts

Related Posts

JUST IN: New York Young Republicans Club SUSPENDS Project Veritas Board Member Matthew Tyrmand from his Role on their Board Pending Outcome of Internal Investigation

Steve Bannon UNLOADS on Project Veritas Board of Directors ‘Dead to Us, Never Come Back’ and ‘James O’Keefe is a National Treasure’ (VIDEO)

WATCH as SHOCKING Video Shows Someone Falling Out of Air Force One After it Lands in Poland

About Patriot Staff

View all posts by Patriot Staff →

Leave a Reply

1 Comment
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Gloria
Gloria
1 hour ago

I recently received my 3rd online check for $21,850 which I earned doing an extremely simple and easy occupation online. This online activity is amazing and the regular acquisitions oq260 from it are just great. Online according to the subtleties referenced
on this web page……… http://worksociety12.blogspot.com

0
Reply