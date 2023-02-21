BREAKING: Hazmat Crews Dispatched to Scene of Union Pacific Coal Train Derailment in Nebraska [VIDEO]

Another day, another train derailment, and another Hazmat team in route in Joe Biden’s America.

A hazmat crew is in route to Gothenburg, Nebraska as another train carrying coal has derailed in the heartland.

Law enforcement and Hazmat teams have been dispatched to the site of a Union Pacific coal train derailment east of Gothenburg, Nebraska on Tuesday morning.

Around 12 train cars are off the track, this is the third derailment at the same location within the past 6 months.

Train derailments aren’t new, nor conspiratorial. There are more than 3 train derailments per day on average in America, and statistics show 1,044 per year in the United States. The timing however of another possible toxic environment is alarming.

An investigation is underway.

See the video below.

WATCH:

🚨#BREAKING: A Hazmat crew is being dispatched to the scene of a Union Pacific coal train derailment



📌#Gothenburg | #Nebraska⁰⁰Law enforcement and a Hazmat team have been dispatched to the site of a Union Pacific coal train derailment east of Gothenburg, Nebraska this morning… https://t.co/G58XGRbPr9 pic.twitter.com/PWYZGGmPNv — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) February 21, 2023

