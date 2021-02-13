BREAKING: Four GOP Senators Betray Trump, Side With Democrats In Stunt To Call Witnesses

On Saturday morning, the Senate delayed the impeachment trial by approving witnesses with a vote of 55-45. The final impeachment vote was supposed to take place on Sunday, but this may very well extend the entire process.

According to CNN, GOP Senators Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, Mitt Romney and Ben Sasse voted in favor of witnesses.

Lindsey Graham changed his initial vote from “no” to “yes”, but many believe that was in order to support the ability of Trump’s lawyers to call witnesses as well.

For what it’s worth, Mitch McConnell voted AGAINST witnessess:

Many reports have confirmed that since witnesses have been allowed, the Trump legal team will subpoena Nancy Pelosi and DC Mayor Bowser.

“A person familiar with Trump legal team strategy said that if Democrats do seek witnesses, Trump’s legal team will try to call House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser,” CNN reports.

Sadly, the GOP would need 51 votes in order for that to happen, and there is no way that democrats would allow for their corruption to be exposed.

Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju reveals the next steps in the process:

3) Then after the deposition, the chamber would need to set new guidelines on what do to with the testimony that derives from the witness. — Manu Raju (@mkraju) February 13, 2021

This is a developing story and we will update it accordingly. You can read more from our friends at Trending Politics.

